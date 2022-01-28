The Green Goblin Glides into Fortnite in Search of Spider-Man

He won't rest until he's destroyed Spider-Man. Tipped off by the towering Daily Bugle, the Green Goblin has followed Spider-Man to the Fortnite Island. Get the Green Goblin Outfit and more Green Goblin Set items in the Item Shop starting now!

With his costume based on a nightmare, it’s only appropriate the other Green Goblin items fit the bill. Only available from January 27 - February 5, see the Green Goblin Set to find what's in his bag of tricks!