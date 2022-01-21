Games
Published January 21, 2022

The Two Hawkeyes: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Take Aim in Fortnite

Both Hawkeyes, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop. Grab the Outfits of the Hawkeye Bundle. Read for more details!

by Marika Hashimoto

Ready with trick arrows for any occasion—the two Hawkeyes have set their sights on victory!

Former Avenger Hawkeye (a.k.a. Clint Barton) and his archer superfan-turned-partner Kate Bishop have their eyes on the Fortnite Island. And these are just two of the items from the new Hawkeye Set!

“Being a Super Hero is amazing. Everyone should try it.” Check out the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Outfits below! Available from January 20-29.

Fortnite Marvel Two Hawkeyes Kate Bishop Clint Barton Outfits Back Bling

The following accessories are available in the Item Shop as well:

  • Hawkguy's Arsenal Back Bling (sold with the Clint Barton Outfit): An old-school timeless quiver.
     
  • Kate's Quiver Back Bling (sold with the Kate Bishop Outfit): A quiver with a more modern touch.
     
  • Taut Slicer Pickaxe: Nocked and ready for action.
     
  • Pickross Bow Pickaxe: Built with a distinctive groove on its handle.
     
  • Aerial Archer Glider: All that training's gotta be for something.

 

Players can purchase the Outfits (+ Back Blings), Pickaxes, and Glider individually or as part of the Hawkeye Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Hawkeyes Loading Screen:

Fortnite Marvel Two Hawkeyes Kate Bishop Clint Barton Loading Screen

Battle as Hawkeye new and classic with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton!

Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘Moon Knight’: Oscar Isaac Embraces the Madness in First Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

January 19's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

Wolverine’s Comics History (In Order)

Comics

A Brave New Era Of Captain America Begins

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Elsa Charretier Recreates a Star Panel from Jack Kirby's Fantastic Four Comics

In this article: Fortnite, Hawkeye (Clint Barton), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop)

Related

1:10

Trailers & Extras

The Hawkeyes | The Story of Clint Barton & Kate Bishop

6 days ago

Comics

January 12's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Otto Octavius has acquired a taste for the infinite in Issue #1 of 'Devil's Reign: Superior Four', plus plenty of other page-turners arriving this week!

1 week ago

1:17

Trailers & Extras

Meet the REAL Lucky the Pizza Dog | Marvel Studios' Hawkeye

Meet Jolt, who plays Lucky the Pizza Dog!

1 week ago

11:29

Trailers & Extras

All of the Trick Arrows in Marvel Studios' Hawkeye!

All of the trick arrows up close and personal! Greg Steele, VFX Supervisor of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye talks to Lorraine Cink about how they created all of the arrows in the show, and how they work with the Stunt & Special Effects department.

1 week ago