The Two Hawkeyes: Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Take Aim in Fortnite
Both Hawkeyes, Clint Barton and Kate Bishop, arrive in the Fortnite Item Shop. Grab the Outfits of the Hawkeye Bundle. Read for more details!
Ready with trick arrows for any occasion—the two Hawkeyes have set their sights on victory!
Former Avenger Hawkeye (a.k.a. Clint Barton) and his archer superfan-turned-partner Kate Bishop have their eyes on the Fortnite Island. And these are just two of the items from the new Hawkeye Set!
“Being a Super Hero is amazing. Everyone should try it.” Check out the Clint Barton and Kate Bishop Outfits below! Available from January 20-29.
The following accessories are available in the Item Shop as well:
- Hawkguy's Arsenal Back Bling (sold with the Clint Barton Outfit): An old-school timeless quiver.
- Kate's Quiver Back Bling (sold with the Kate Bishop Outfit): A quiver with a more modern touch.
- Taut Slicer Pickaxe: Nocked and ready for action.
- Pickross Bow Pickaxe: Built with a distinctive groove on its handle.
- Aerial Archer Glider: All that training's gotta be for something.
Players can purchase the Outfits (+ Back Blings), Pickaxes, and Glider individually or as part of the Hawkeye Bundle. This bundle additionally includes the Hawkeyes Loading Screen:
Battle as Hawkeye new and classic with Kate Bishop and Clint Barton!
Keep following Marvel in Fortnite for the latest drops coming your way!
