May 22's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

BLOOD HUNT rages on in Jed MacKay and Pepe Larraz's BLOOD HUNT (2024) #2, where the vampires' first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies Bloodline and Dracula in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth's Sorcerer Supreme?

Meanwhile, Union Jack paints the UK red in UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT (2024) #1! As vampires inherit the Earth, one lone man has made it his mission to protect it. But what does Joey Chapman, Union Jack have up his sleeves? And will it be enough? And who will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling? Cavan Scott and Kev Walker bring you a Union Jack story like you've never seen before!

Then, the battle for mutantkind's future continues FALL OF THE HOUSE OF X (2024) #5 by Gerry Duggan and Lucas Werneck. It all comes down to this: Orchis versus the X-Men, winner take the future! Orchis has pushed mutantkind to their lowest point ever, but that just means the X-Men have had to fight back like never before. Will it be enough? We continue to barrel toward the conclusion of the Krakoan Age as the two stories that are one come to an end!

Elsewhere, the Green Goblin returns in THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2022) #50, a landmark and massive issue that boasts not only a double-sized main story but some instant Spider-Man classics by legends and legends to be! The sins of Norman Osborn have found their way home and Norman shows his true color: green. But is it truly that simple? Spidey and Gobby's brutal fight is one for the ages and you don't want to miss this ending. Plus! Marv Wolfman returns to Spider-Man, Nikesh Shukla tells a story that will stay with you for a long time, and more!

Across the Multiverse, Shuri seizes the throne in Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli's ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER (2024) #4. With T'Challa missing and presumed dead, Wakanda needs a new leader. Shuri wants war against Ra and Khonshu more than T'Challa ever did, but at what cost? Meanwhile, Black Panther must learn from his new allies, the freedom fighters Killmonger and Storm!

See Spider-Gwen settle into her new life on Earth-616, strike back against the BLOOD HUNT with the Avengers and the Midnight Mission, and more by picking up the latest titles this week! From fresh comics to collections and even Marvel Unlimited, find the full list of new releases here!

