Gear
Published May 11, 2022

100 Soft Releases New Infinity Saga Poster

Celebrate with 184 of your favorite Marvel emojis!

by Rachel Paige
poster

Celebrate The Infinity Saga with all your favorite characters — or, at least 184 of your favorite characters. 

100 Soft — the artist behind all of your favorite Marvel Studios emojis, Truck Torrence  — has released a brand new poster print featuring all those little emojis and characters spanning the first three phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Characters include everyone from Captain America, Black Widow, and Smart Hulk, Groot (dancing and also not dancing), Hela, Red Skull, Kilmonger, The Collector, and more! The emojis span all the way from the very first Iron Man allllllll the way to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame’s Steve Rogers, with everyone (well, almost everyone) in between. It’s impossible to pick just one favorite!

This signed and numbered giclée poster measures 24x36”, starting with Tony Stark from the original Marvel Studios' Iron Man and going allllllll the way to Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame’s Steve Rogers, with everyone (well, almost everyone) in between.

This timed edition will be open from Wednesday, May 11th 2022 at 10:00am PT through Sunday May 15th 11:59pm PT. Shop it now at 100soft.shop.

infinity
infinity saga

Comics

'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1 Introduces a Spectacular New Mutant Hero

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': May Calamawy and Sara Goher on the Magic of Bringing Egyptian Super Hero Scarlet Scarab On-Screen

Movies

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Red Carpet Premiere

Comics

The Wise Words of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Comics

Charlie Jane Anders Introduces Escapade, Marvel’s New Mutant Hero

In this article: Avengers

