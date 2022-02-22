Gear
Published February 22, 2022

100% Soft Releases New Marvel Emoji Pins

You've used the emojis on Twitter, now wear them!

by Rachel Paige
100% soft

You’ve seen them on social media, used them as hashtags, but now get ready to see your favorite Marvel emojis in a brand new light — as enamel pins! 

100% Soft, who’s responsible for all the adorable and expressive emojis out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is rolling out a brand new collection of pins featuring characters from Phase Four, including characters like Loki, The Scarlet Witch, Captain Carter, The Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi, and more! 

Starting today, with more dropping in the coming weeks, first up in this collection of pins features two archers —  it's the Marvel Studios' Hawkeye set! Snag Clint Barton, Kate Bishop, and a limited-edition Lucky the Pizza Dog, all available now at 100soft.shop

100% soft hawkeye
100% soft
100% soft loki

Keep your eyes peeled for upcoming drops as they happen. Once the limited edition pins are gone, their timeline will be pruned ✂️

Want to stay on top of the Marvel Universe? Be sure to follow Marvel on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and TikTok

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Nic Stone

In this article: WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings, What If...? | Season 1

Related

TV Shows

‘Hawkeye’: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Industrial Light & Magic's Visual Effects

See how ILM brought the series to life!

5 days ago

Gear

Marvel Must Haves Rewind: 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier'

6 days ago

Culture & Lifestyle

How-To Guide: Yelena Belova's Round and Fishtail Braid Team-Up on 'Hawkeye'

See the braids in action on Marvel Studios' 'Hawkeye' and 'Assembled: The Making of Hawkeye,' both now streaming exclusively on Disney+!

1 week ago

Gear

Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve This Valentine’s Day with Marvel T-Shirts

Love is...

1 week ago