Marvel Archers Hawkeye and Kate Bishop Take Aim on VeVe
The first appearances of Clint Barton and Kate Bishop! Plus, a Thanksgiving bonus!
We're hours away from Marvel's two greatest archers, Hawkeye (Clint Barton) and Kate Bishop, hit their marks on VeVe!
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday, November 23, at 8am PT, the fully-readable digital iconic comic TALES OF SUSPENSE #57, featuring the first appearance of Hawkeye (Clint Barton), arrives on the VeVe app, with the fully-readable digital comic YOUNG AVENGERS #12, featuring the first appearance of Kate Bishop, on Wednesday, November 24 at 8am PT. Celebrate the arrival of self-proclaimed World's Greatest Archer before she makes her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this week with the latest VeVe drops!
Then, get in the spirit of Thanksgiving festivities with the release of UNCANNY X-MEN #308 on Thursday, November 25 at 8am PT.
Each comic's full issue is readable within the VeVe app and sold in blind boxes for $6.99, and have FIVE versions of rarity:
- COMMON – Classic Cover
- UNCOMMON – Vintage Variant
- RARE – Hero Variant
- ULTRA RARE – Vibranium Variant
- SECRET RARE – True Believer Variant
TUES, NOV. 23 —TALES OF SUSPENSE #57
The first appearance of the Avenging Archer, Hawkeye!
How can a man with nothing more than a bow and trick arrows go toe-to-toe with Iron Man? And is he a bona fide hero or a common thief? Ol' Shell-Head encounters Hawkeye, the marksman!
This release includes VeVe Exclusive Rare and Ultra Rare variant covers by Mike McKone and Israel Silva.
WED, NOV. 24 — YOUNG AVENGERS #12
The first appearance of Kate Bishop as Hawkeye!
This release includes VeVe Exclusive Rare and Ultra Rare variant covers by Sean Chen.
THURS, NOV. 25 — UNCANNY X-MEN #308
The VeVe Digital Collectibles App is available on iOS and Android devices. Fans can buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms. Learn more: VeVe.me
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
Movies
‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: A Universe of Villains Arrive in the New Trailer