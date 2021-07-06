Gear
Published July 6, 2021

Visit New Asgard with Bro Thor in Latest LEGO Set

The latest buildable scene from The Infinity Saga, coming soon!

by Rachel Paige
asgard

Welcome to New Asgard! Grab a piece of pizza and a gaming console and settle in, because we’re hanging out with the God of Thunder.

The latest LEGO set from the ongoing The Infinity Saga release of products replicates a — dare I say, iconic — scene from Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame. Feeling defeated in more ways than one, Thor retreats to New Asgard with his buddies Korg and Miek, where the three settle in and get down to important things: namely pizza and gaming. 

Bro Thor’s New Asgard (76200) includes 265 pieces, along with 2 Minifigs of Bro Thor and Korg (and a buildable Miek). Additionally, the set features an endless supply of pizza and drinks, a gaming console along with a TV screen, sofa, some fish, and a newspaper reminding us that it’s been five years since the Blip. And, is that Stormbreaker hiding out in the corner? 

asgard
asgard

Be on the lookout for Bro Thor’s New Asgard, arriving soon, along with many other LEGO sets celebrating exciting moments from the Infinity Saga! 

