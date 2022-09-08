Disney+ Day: Shop Exclusive T-Shirts Only Available to Subscribers

Gear
Today’s the day! Settle in on the couch (or find your favorite device) and turn on Disney+, because it’s Disney+ Day. Wherever you are, Disney+ is rolling out the blue carpet for subscribers all around the world, with brand new, exclusive content, premieres, and so much more. In addition to that, shopDisney is also getting in on the big celebration with an assortment of t-shirts, available exclusively for subscribers. 

Disney+ subscribers can receive special access to a curated collection of shopDisney merchandise. This custom selection of designs is inspired by favorite Disney+ Day premieres, Disney+ Originals, and more — and that includes the Marvel Cinematic Universe. 

The three t-shirts celebrate WandaVision, Loki, and Hawkeye! The WandaVision shirt, iconic as ever, highlights the first episode of the beloved series, “Filmed in Front of A Live Studio Audience,” with the episode description printed over a tie-dye pattern. As for Loki and Hawkeye, what do you get when you cross an alligator with a Loki? What about crossing a pizza with a dog? Why, none other than two of our favorite four-legged friends: Alligator Loki and Pizza Dog, of course. 

Shop the shirts now exclusively at shopDisney.com, and stay tuned for more Disney+ day surprises! 

wanda t-shirt
WandaVision Log Line t-shirt
alligator loki
Loki Rebus Puzzle t-shirt
hawkeye
Pizza Dog Rebus Puzzle T-Shirt

