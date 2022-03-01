New 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Funkos Arrive in this Universe

Prepare to travel the multiverse with the latest Funko pops. Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the pop culture figure juggernaut has revealed the brand new characters coming soon — including [drumroll, please] the 1,000th Marvel Funko!

Doctor Strange himself gets this honor, with the 1,000th Funko receiving an interdimensional blue chase variant, with a 1 in 6 chance of snagging it. That’s also not the only Doctor Strange to pick up, as Defender Strange and Supreme Strange are included, too, along with a keychain.

As for who else you’ll find in this multiverse, other new Funkos include Wong and America Chavez, returning characters like Master Mordo and Christine Palmer, and new characters including Rintrah and Sara. Plus, everyone’s favorite former Westview resident, Scarlet Witch.

Available for pre-order soon, find the new Funkos in the image gallery below!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022.

