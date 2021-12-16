Gear
Published December 16, 2021

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

The Marvel Studios’ mind-bending feature opens May 6, 2022!

by Rachel Paige
doctor strange

You don’t need any Sling Rings to get your hands on these! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness check out the new Hasbro Legends that have just arrived. Slated to hit theaters in Spring 2022, take a peek at Doctor Strange along with some returning and new faces who will be joining him across the multiverse. 

With this first rollout, find not one but three different Doctor Stranges, alongside Wong and brand new to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, America Chavez! Additionally, pick up all these Marvel Legends to collect enough pieces to assemble Rintrah. 

These five figures are available for pre-order today at Target, with Defender Strange as a Target Exclusive.

Find all the new figures in the gallery below! 

The Sam Raimi-directed sequel stars returning cast Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Benedict Wong (Wong), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), as well as the addition of Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff) and newcomer Xochitl Gomez who will portray America Chavez, a new fan-favorite from the comics.

Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness arrives in theaters May 6, 2022. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Gear

‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’: New Hasbro Legends Arrive

TV Shows

'Marvel's Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' Releases First Teaser Trailer

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: Tom Holland and Zendaya On Where Peter and MJ Are Now

Culture & Lifestyle

Holiday Gift Guide: Swing Into Action with These Spider-Man Finds

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Return to Venom's Early Days in New Series by Venom Co-Creator David Michelinie

In this article: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Wong, America (America Chavez), Baron Mordo (Karl Mordo)
1/
Marvel Legends Defender Strange / shop it here

Related

Comics

The New Sorcerer Supreme of the Marvel Universe Revealed

Follow the adventures of CLEA as the next Sorcerer Supreme in 'Strange,' a new comic series coming in March from Jed MacKay and Marcelo Ferreira!

2 days ago

Comics

December 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Head to your local comic shop as 'Devil's Reign' begins!

1 week ago

Comics

Long-Lost Bloodstone Sister Revealed in New 'Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone' #1 Covers

Meet Lyra Bloodstone in Tini Howard and Ig Guara’s 'Death of Doctor Strange: Bloodstone' #1, on sale January 12!

1 week ago

Comics

What’s Coming to Marvel Unlimited This December

Marvel’s heroes are plunged into the ‘Dark Ages,’ Death comes for Doctor Strange, and a new chapter from the ‘Demon Days’ saga!

2 weeks ago