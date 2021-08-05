Gear
Published August 5, 2021

FunKon 2021: See New Marvel Releases from Funko

Shop the new figures now!

by Rachel Paige
FunKon 2021

Come one, come all, FunKon is here! Funko’s big summer rollout (which usually happens in-person at different conventions throughout the year) is going completely virtual, allowing everyone to get in on the fun and excitement. While the week-long festivities are slowly winding down, some of the best things are coming last, with a bevy of new Marvel Funkos

The latest arrival brings new Funkos featuring classic looks for some Marvel heroes, like Falcon (Sam Wilson) and Blade, along with a GIANT-sized Galactus (holding a tiny little Silver Surfer). That’s not all, as a new Soda collectible is rolling out with Thor, and a special blacklight chase version of the God of Thunder, too. Additionally, pick up Capwolf and a die-cast Captain America, along with the latest release for Marvel Battleworld, Iron Man! 

Find Thor, die-cast Captain America, Galactus, and Marvel Battleworld Iron Man online at Funko.com; Blade at Walgreens; Capwolf at Amazon; and Falcon at Amazon. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Billy and Teddy Unite for 'The Last Annihilation: Wiccan & Hulkling' #1

Gear

Movies

Brand-New Character Posters Arrive for ‘Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings’

TV Shows

Three New Episodes of Marvel Studios: Legends Are Now Streaming

TV Shows

Explore the ‘What If…?’ Multiverse in New Featurette

In this article: Funko Toys
1/
Capwolf - FunKon 2021

