Marvel Studios SELECTS: New Blacklight Funkos Feature Valkyrie, Gamora, Rescue and More

Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and continues today — the last Monday of the month!

Go ahead and kill the light for this latest SELECTS reveal, as a brand new wave of Blacklight Pops are coming your way. This latest wave honors some of the strongest women in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, featuring Shuri, Gamora, Nebula, Wasp, Valkyrie, and Rescue in vinyl bobble-heads, t-shirts, pins, glasses, socks, and a backpack. The full lineup includes:

POP Marvel: Marvel Studios' Black Panther - Shuri (Blacklight)

POP Marvel: Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Gamora and Nebula 2PK (Blacklight)

POP Marvel: Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and The Wasp - Wasp (Blacklight)

POP Rides: Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame - Valkyrie's Flight (Blacklight)

POP & TEE: Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Rescue (Blacklight — Available in Various Sizes)

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Pin Set (6 pieces)

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight LPP

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Drinking Glasses

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Socks

Marvel Studios' Infinity Saga - Blacklight Backpack

These brand new items are available exclusively at Target and Funko for pre-order, and dive into everything in the image gallery below — blacklight, not included.

Be on the lookout for more exciting Marvel SELECTS to arrive in store and online at Target, and check back next month to see new Marvel SELECTS reveals!

​​Marvel collectors looking to stay up to date on the announcements of new collectibles can follow @OriginalFunko on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!