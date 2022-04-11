Get a First Look at the New Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game

We sat down with Matt Forbeck, the game designer behind the Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game, and got the first scoop on what the PLAYTEST RULEBOOK has in store for the game.

What makes this RPG game uniquely Marvel? What are you most excited to introduce to Marvel fans?

From the start, we wanted to make the stories that you tell and the battles that you fight feel like they came straight from Marvel. To help make that happen, we came up with an entirely new system we call the d616 System. It allows us to work with characters ranging in power from Squirrel Girl all the way up to Captain Marvel and beyond.

One of the coolest bits of the game is the new dice mechanic. You roll three standard six-sided dice, one of which is the Marvel die. If you get a 1 on the Marvel die, you get a fantastic result and something amazing happens. If you get 6 on both of the other dice—or a 6-1-6 result—that’s an ultimate fantastic roll, which is even better.

Combine that with our rules for edges and troubles—which offer dice re-rolls—and you wind up with a lot of ways to make incredible things happen during the game, maximizing the fun.