Gear
Published October 25, 2022

Deck the Galaxy with New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Funkos

Let the festive season begin!

by Rachel Paige
guardians funkos

Get ready for an action-packed, holiday-themed adventure through the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy! The first trailer for the latest Marvel Studios Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived bringing with it lots of merriment and cheer — and new Funko Pops.

While you've got to supply your own ugly sweater for the season, Funko's got you covered when it comes to brand-new figures celebrating the ragtag group of Super Heroes this holiday season. Mirroring their looks from the special, Mantis has a tree light headband and candy cane, Drax is clutching a toy elf a little too tight, Peter Quill is sporting a Santa hat for heroic fun, and Groot's got his own pair of antlers. What more do you need to deck the galaxy? 

Plus, Funko.com has an exclusive holiday Star-Lord with Baby Groot, each dressed in their winter best. All the figures are available for pre-order now, on Funko's Festival of Fun page, just in time for holiday shopping. Find a closer look at the new Funkos in the image gallery below! 

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney+ on November 25. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

TV Shows

‘She-Hulk’: Charlie Cox Talks the Return of Matt Murdock and Daredevil

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Featuring New Music by Taboo, 'Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man' Trailer Sends Peter Parker into a Waking Nightmare

Comics

The 2023 Class of Marvel's Stormbreakers Kick off the New Year with a Stunning Collection of Variant Covers

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

The Major Vampires of the Marvel Universe

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Movies

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Extended Edition Swings onto Digital

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Guardians of the Galaxy
1/

Related

TV Shows

Unwrap the 'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Trailer

Watch the merry mayhem unfold exclusively on Disney+ November 25.

15 hours ago

Comics

NYCC 2022: The Guardians of the Galaxy Set Out to Rebuild Their Family

A new Guardians of the Galaxy comic is headed to a galaxy near you in Spring 2023.

2 weeks ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Secret Cinema Creates an Out-of-This-World Experience for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

Marvel Studios and Secret Cinema team up to bring a new, epic adventure with the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Ravagers.

1 month ago

Comics

7 Times Groot Was Just a Baby

Groot’s cutest moments in Marvel Comics!

2 months ago