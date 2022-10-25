Deck the Galaxy with New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Funkos

Get ready for an action-packed, holiday-themed adventure through the cosmos with the Guardians of the Galaxy! The first trailer for the latest Marvel Studios Special Presentation, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special has arrived bringing with it lots of merriment and cheer — and new Funko Pops.

While you've got to supply your own ugly sweater for the season, Funko's got you covered when it comes to brand-new figures celebrating the ragtag group of Super Heroes this holiday season. Mirroring their looks from the special, Mantis has a tree light headband and candy cane, Drax is clutching a toy elf a little too tight, Peter Quill is sporting a Santa hat for heroic fun, and Groot's got his own pair of antlers. What more do you need to deck the galaxy?

Plus, Funko.com has an exclusive holiday Star-Lord with Baby Groot, each dressed in their winter best. All the figures are available for pre-order now, on Funko's Festival of Fun page, just in time for holiday shopping. Find a closer look at the new Funkos in the image gallery below!

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special arrives on Disney+ on November 25.