‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3’ Funkos Arrive For A New Galactic Adventure

Three-time galaxy savers? You better believe it.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., brand new Funkos have arrived on Terra (aka Earth) featuring everyone's favorite family of misfits — Star-Lord, Drax, Mantis, Rocket, Groot, Nebula, and Kraglin — along with some new faces, too. Time to take off on the next great galaxy-saving adventure, and add them all to your collection now.

Explore the image gallery below featuring fan-favorite returning characters, along with new additions like Cosmo (she's the dog) and Adam Warlock (gold and mysterious!). The new figures, keychains, plushes, and more are available for pre-order now with more on the way from a variety of retailers, including Target, Walmart, Amazon, and Box Lunch — shop them all now!

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, our beloved band of misfits are looking a bit different these days. Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill must rally his team around him to defend the universe and protect one of their own. A mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them.

James Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

Save the galaxy (again, for the third time) in theaters on May 5, 2023.