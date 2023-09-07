Hasbro Launches New HasLab Campaign For Giant-Man

The Avengers are celebrating their 60th anniversary with something big — even giant, you might say.

Hasboro’s HasLab has partnered with Pym Labs to bring one of the original members of the first Avengers team to life with the latest crowdfunded project, Hank Pym as a 24-inch tall Giant-Man. Standing as the biggest addition to the Marvel Legends Series to date, Giant-Man has 91 total points of articulation, including 29 points in each hand, and comes with two alternate face places to display different facial expressions. Inspired by the classic Jack Kirby Giant-Man design in TALES TO ASTONISH #49 (1963), this item has an entirely new sculpt and premium deco. To really pop on your shelves, the figure has his iconic red and blue outfit, silver belt, and fine detailing designed to look like leather seams and spandex texture.