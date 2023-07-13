Gear
Published July 13, 2023

Hasbro Heads to SDCC with Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra

Visit Hasbro at Booth #3213!

by Marvel
deadpool bob agent of hydra

Heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2023? So is Deadpool — and Bob, Agent of Hydra. 

For those attending SDCC this year, you can purchase the Merch with a Mouth figure exclusively available at the convention. Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro’s Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned to pre-order. One code per customer. Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last.

The two-pack Marvel Legends series includes none other than Deadpool and Bob, along with 28 comics-inspired accessories including an alternate head and a bunch of the foul-mouthed character’s favorite weapons. 

deadpool and bob

And, this isn’t all from Hasbro for 2023! Along with stopping by the Hasbro booth on the convention floor, Hasbro will host a Marvel Toys Panel on Friday, July 21 at 12:30 PM PT in Room 5AB. Dwight, Ryan, and Dan (Hasbro) plus Jesse (Marvel) share exciting news for Hasbro’s popular Marvel Legends product line. They will give a sneak peek of upcoming, never-before-seen items and hold a Q&A session for attendees.

Looking for more Marvel at SDCC 2023? Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more! Find all of Marvel's panels for 2023 here

Deadpool (Wade Wilson), Bob, Agent of Hydra, San Diego Comic-Con 2023

