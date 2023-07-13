Hasbro Heads to SDCC with Deadpool and Bob, Agent of Hydra

Heading to San Diego Comic-Con 2023? So is Deadpool — and Bob, Agent of Hydra.

For those attending SDCC this year, you can purchase the Merch with a Mouth figure exclusively available at the convention. Attendees can visit the Hasbro Pulse Desk at Hasbro’s Booth #3213 to receive a one-time use code, which can then be scanned to pre-order. One code per customer. Limited quantities will be available to pre-order on HasbroPulse.com after the convention. While supplies last.

The two-pack Marvel Legends series includes none other than Deadpool and Bob, along with 28 comics-inspired accessories including an alternate head and a bunch of the foul-mouthed character’s favorite weapons.