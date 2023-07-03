Marvel Reveals 2023 San Diego Comic-Con Panel Line-Up

Grab Exclusive Variant Comic Books in Marvel Comics Panels

Join the Conversation Using #MarvelSDCC and Follow @Marvel for Updates

This July, Marvel returns to San Diego Comic-Con with exciting panels, exclusive announcements, all-star talent signings, and thrilling fan experiences at the Marvel booth starting Thursday, July 20 through Sunday, July 23.



Fans can stop by the Marvel booth (#2329) for the livestream broadcast, giveaways, signings, grab convention-exclusive merchandise at The Official Marvel Store (#2519), Marvel Unlimited subscription offers, and so much more!



Marvel’s social and digital teams will be on the ground at Comic-Con hosting the exciting events in the Marvel Booth and fans at home can experience it all by watching the exclusive livestream broadcast hosted by Ryan Penagos, Langston Belton, Ray Lowe, and Josh Saleh. Fans can stay up to date on the biggest stories and breaking news by tuning in on Marvel.com, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Twitch. Tour the convention floor with Marvel, learn about some of your favorite Marvel characters, and don’t miss anything from the Marvel stage and events around SDCC!



An overview of Marvel’s panels can be found below, and stay tuned for additional information about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and MARVEL SNAP at San Diego Comic-Con! A full schedule of Marvel’s booth activities, including additional signings and events is coming soon.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

Designing the X-Men: A This Week in Marvel Special Event

4:00 - 5:00PM PT | Room: 7AB

Agent M himself, AKA Ryan Penagos (VP & Creative Executive), is here to host a can’t-miss live edition of the This Week in Marvel podcast! Joining him are Krakoan Gardeners Jordan D. White (Senior Editor) and Sarah Brunstad (Editor), Graphic Designer eXtraordinaire Tom Muller, superstar artist Joshua Cassara (X-Force, X-Men) and more. From logos to data pages, new costumes to Hellfire Gala ensembles, Krakoan topography to the layout of the Green Lagoon, get the inside scoop about the creative process behind the modern era of X-Men along with hints of what is coming with the Fall of X. And don’t miss an exclusive giveaway at the end of the panel!

Marvel and Proko Teach “The Art of Storytelling”

5:00 –6:00PM PT | Room: 11

Learn the art of comic book storytelling with Marvel and Proko! Join our panel of industry veterans as they share their expertise on creating compelling stories, developing memorable characters, and mastering the art of visual storytelling. We’ll be covering several topics from Proko’s latest course on making comics with Marvel featuring instructors from the course! Whether you're an aspiring artist or a seasoned professional, this panel will offer valuable insights and practical advice to help you hone your craft and break into the competitive world of comics.

FRIDAY, JULY 21

MARVEL: Heroes, Hulks, and Super-Soldiers

3:00PM- 4:00PM PT | Room: 6DE

Marvel Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski leads a panel featuring Marvel’s superlative solo Super Hero series! J. Michael Straczynski takes Captain America to the streets of Manhattan, while Moon Knight roams the roads of Egyptian lore in David Pepose’s Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Meanwhile the Hulk takes control of Bruce Banner as Phillip Kennedy Johnson continues his new Hulk run, and the hits coming in across the rest of the action-packed Marvel Universe. Be sure to stay until the end of the panel to find out what other heroes will be joining their ranks in their own new titles!

Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

4:15PM- 5:15PM PT | Room: 6DE

Past and present Marvel Editors-in-Chief reunite for a panel unlike any other! Listen in on a conversation about anything and everything you wanted to know about the House of Ideas when current head honcho C.B. Cebulski is joined by Marvel Legend Joe Quesada. Never before has so much comic-making mastery been crammed into one panel! But that’s not all - fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway comic!

Marvel Multiverse Role-Playing Game Live Play with Glass Cannon Network

5:30PM - 8:30PM PT | Room: Omni Hotel, Omni Grand Ballroom ABC 4th Floor

A brand new group of Super Heroes is making its San Diego Comic Con debut as your favorite personalities from the Glass Cannon Network bring their unique brand of unhinged role-playing madness to the Multiverse! Join Gamemaster Troy Lavallee along with Joe O'Brien, Skid Maher, Matthew Capodicasa, Noura Ibrahim, Alicia Marie, and Marvel's own Nick Lowe (VP, Marvel Executive Editor) as they create a Super Hero story that makes the Avengers look like a knitting club. Don't miss the action-packed, laugh-inducing mayhem that will leave you wondering if spandex suits come with built-in comedic timing!

SATURDAY, JULY 22

MARVEL: Next Big Thing

3:00PM- 4:00PM PT | Room: 6A

This is the one you’ve been waiting for – the absolute can’t-miss event featuring shocking announcements about the future of the Marvel Universe! Spider-Man’s never had it easy, but what’s coming for him next will shake the wallcrawler to his core. Plus - things are heating up for Guardians of the Galaxy in the throes of the catastrophic Grootfall. And just what is happening in Jonathan Hickman’s all-new Ultimate Universe? On hand to discuss all this and more are C.B. Cebulski (Editor-in-Chief), Nick Lowe (Executive Editor), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man), Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Guardians of the Galaxy) and more. Also, attendees will receive an exclusive giveaway!

SUNDAY, JULY 23

Women of Marvel

10:30AM- 11:30AM PT | Room: 6A

The Women of Marvel return to San Diego! Join us for a lively discussion with Marvel talent across publishing, digital media and studios including Editor Sarah Brunstad, Executive Producer Sana Amanat (Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel), VP of Digital Media Marketing Jessica Malloy, Charlie Jane Anders (New Mutants: Lethal Legion), Jody Houser (Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi) and more! What is it like for women working in the industry today, and what is next for Marvel’s woman-led projects? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway!