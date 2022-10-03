Gear
Published October 3, 2022

Heroes & Villains Launches New Wakanda Forever Collection

Shop it at New York Comic Con, booth #1237!

by Rachel Paige
wakanda forever

The following article is brought to you by Heroes & Villains. 

Wakanda Forever! Heroes & Villains has launched a new collection centered around the iconic Wakandan National flag, which offers timeless, everyday accessories and apparel for fans of the beloved location and overall Black Panther mantle. With attention to detail and styling, the new line will debut at New York Comic Con this year (booth #1237), featuring several first-to-market items along with an exclusive graphic tee. 

The collection includes a Wakandan flag bomber jacket, a lounge set that includes a pair of cozy joggers and a matching hoodie, a throw blanket featuring the Wakanda flag, and a backpack with a minimal look — but includes maximum function. 

In addition, the NYCC exclusive t-shirt featuring exclusive artwork is available at NYCC booth #1237. Celebrate the Legendary Black Panther and the nation of Wakanda with this authentic exclusive while supplies last, limited quantities are available!

Find the whole collection in the image gallery below, and shop everything at https://heroesvillains.com/collections/black-panther.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Wakanda
