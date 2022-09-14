Gear
Published September 14, 2022

Infinity Saga Relics Arrive at shopDisney

Pick up the Tesseract Light-Up Replica today!

by Rachel Paige

If you’ve ever wanted to possess all of the Infinity Stones — without having to pull a Thanos and forcefully collect them over the span of a dozen movies — now is your chance. Thanks to shopDisney, soon you’ll be able to add all of them to your own collection, just don’t get any ideas about snapping…

Arriving over the course of the next few weeks, all five stones (minus the Soul Stone) and the Infinity Gauntlet will come to shopDisney, starting with the one that kicked everything off: the Tesseract. 

The full Infinity Saga Relics collection will include: 

  • Space Stone: The Tesseract — available now!
  • Mind Stone: Loki’s Sceptor — available September 21
  • Reality Stone: The Aether Container — available September 28
  • Power Stone: The Orb — available October 5
  • Tine Stone: The Eye of Agamotto — available October 12
  • All Infinity Stones: Nano Gauntlet  — available October 19
infinity stones
infinity stones
infinity stones

Head over to shopDisney now to snag the Tesseract, and be on the lookout for more Infinity Relics in the coming weeks! 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

New Ongoing 'Scarlet Witch' Comic Series Casts a Spell to Unlock Wanda Maximoff's Full Potential

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panel Line-Up

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Announcing the 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Culture & Lifestyle

Stock Up on All-New Books and Specials from Across the Marvel Universe

Culture & Lifestyle

Secret Cinema Creates an Out-of-This-World Experience for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

In this article: Infinity Gems

Related

Comics

The History of She-Hulk and Titania

Get to the bottom of the longtime rivalry between Jennifer Walters and Mary MacPherran!

3 weeks ago

Comics

Who Is Eternity?

Behold the Living Sentience of the Cosmos!

2 months ago

Comics

The Most Impactful George Pérez Pages in Marvel History

Revisit the legendary career of the beloved artist with a handful of top moments.

3 months ago

Gear

Wield Unknown Power with the Eye of Agamotto VeVe Digital Artifact

Available Thursday, April 28 at 8am PT / 11am ET!

4 months ago