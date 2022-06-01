Kamala Khan Receives Hero Treatment With New 'Ms. Marvel' Hasbro Legends

Prepare to meet Kamala Khan — in action figure form, that is.

Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel, the latest Marvel Legends from Hasbro has arrived showcasing the titular star. Available for pre-order on June 8 (hey, that's the same day Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+!), take a peek at the new Kamala figure. Featuring multiple points of articulation, along with a second set of hands, the highly detailed is perfect for any Super Hero collection — or Super Hero-in training collection.

Take a look at the figure below. Ms. Marvel premieres exclusively on Disney+ on June 8.

Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega-fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels invisible both at home and at school—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?

Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The cast also includes Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha.

Episodes are directed by Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon, and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, and Bisha K. Ali are the executive producers. Co-executive producers for the series are Sana Amanat and Trevor Waterson, and Bisha K. Ali is the head writer.

