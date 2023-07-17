Gear
Published July 17, 2023

Marvel Teams Up with Lolë for New Apparel Collection

The new capsule collection includes 16 pieces of women’s apparel.

by Marvel
lole

Lolë, a global apparel brand producing elevated athleisure, active, and outerwear designed to last, announced its collaboration with Marvel on a new capsule collection. This release includes Lolë’s best-selling styles and spotlights many of Marvel’s iconic characters, including Spider-Man and The Avengers, as Marvel continues its Beyond Earth’s Mightiest celebration, honoring 60 years of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

This Lolë and Marvel collection includes 16 pieces of women’s apparel, including an incredibly comfortable sports bra and tank, ultra-soft jersey crew neck tees, matching cotton hoodies and joggers, and an on-trend belt bag, along with Lolë’s iconic waterproof and down outerwear. The collection was designed in Montreal and produced using a variety of more sustainable materials, including OEKO-TEX® certified fabrics, recycled polyester certified by the Global Recycled Standard, responsibly-sourced traceable down, and alternative down made from 100% post-consumer recycled content.

This collaboration highlights Marvel’s continued focus on enhancing active lifestyles, while further connecting fans with its iconic characters, through its Marvel Fit initiative.

“We’re beyond thrilled to work with Marvel on this collection,” says Todd Steele, Lolë CEO. “Our community of customers (and our team) is full of dedicated Marvel fans, so it’s exciting to combine the styles they know and love with their all-time favorite characters. The collaboration with Marvel is also a landmark moment for Lolë as we continue to grow our brand’s footprint in the U.S.”

The entire collection (ranging from $29-$159 USD) will be available for purchase starting in July 2023 at all Lolë stores and online at lolelife.com.

Browse through the new collection in the image gallery below! 

