Marvel Battleworld: Series 2 Has a Few Tricks Ready with Loki

The days might be getting longer, but there’s something amiss as the sun goes down! Series 2 of Marvel Battleworld is here, bringing fans “Treachery at Twilight" featuring Loki. The Funko tabletop gaming system, based on the Marvel Universe, combines micro collectible characters, cards, and gaming, allowing kids (and adults!) to battle against Thanos in gameplay unleashed through a Battle Ball.

For Series 2, the mercurial villain Loki brings with him a one-of-a-kind game and collectible experience including a brand new game mechanic — “Loki’s Trick” Battle Cards (included each Battle Ball), adds a twist to the gameplay by affecting battles around them. Additionally, the new series includes 30+ unique new characters from exciting locations all over Battleowlrd, and introduces players to brand new locations, battles, and game mechanics that will continue to challenge players and test their strategies!