Published May 3, 2021

Marvel Must Haves: New Captain America Items Take Flight

by Rachel Paige
Welcome to Marvel Must Haves, your best destination for all new exciting and epic products out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe! We’re taking flight with Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and all the explosive action from this globetrotting adventure. Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Someone new is wearing the red, white, and blue, and not only does he hav a shield, but he's got some wings, too. The latest episode Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier solidifies that we've got a brand new Captain America — Sam Wilson! (Sorry, John Walker.) 

Fulfilling a moment first teased at the end of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, Sam has finally picked up the shield and it doesn't look like he's going to put it down anytime soon. This obviously only means one thing, and that's brand new Captain America items! If you're still searching for more, there's a brand new batch of Marvel Must Haves just waiting to be explored! 

Plus, find a brand new t-shirt celebrating the very end of the season: Captain America and The Winter Soldier. 

Dive into the new items in the gallery  below! 

Stay tuned for more Marvel Must Haves! 

Looking for more Marvel Must Haves? Shop Season 1 of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier here

In this article: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Sam Wilson, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
