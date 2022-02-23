Gear
Published February 23, 2022

Marvel Must Haves Rewind: 'Loki'

Open for glorious purpose.

by Rachel Paige
loki

The God of Mischief is back…and he’s brought along multiple Gods of Mischief…and one Goddess…and also an alligator. Marvel Studios’ Loki introduced viewers to the idea of Variants, and no matter who Loki is, or what their goal is, trouble isn’t far off. Who knows what Loki (and the Lokis) will be up to in Season 2, because those new episodes are simply a glimmer far off on the timeline right now. In the meantime, there are plenty of brand new Loki items out there to shop right now! 

Whether you’re looking for the original Loki himself, Sylvie, Alligator Loki, or any single variety of them (or even all of them), there’s plenty of new merchandise to dive into and explore. And don’t forget Miss Minutes! Find everything in the image gallery below.  

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, What If...?, and Hawkeye right here

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

The 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Big Game Trailer is Here

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

New 'Moon Knight' Spot and Poster Debut During the Big Game

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

TV Shows

Embrace the Chaos with a New ‘Moon Knight’ Cover on Empire Magazine

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Redeeming Justice … Like Lightning! The All-New Thunderbolts!

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Nic Stone

In this article: Loki, Loki, Sylvie, Miss Minutes
1/
Alligator Loki Necklace / shop it here

Related

Gear

100% Soft Releases New Marvel Emoji Pins

You've used the emojis on Twitter, now wear them!

1 day ago

Gear

Wear Your Heart On Your Sleeve This Valentine’s Day with Marvel T-Shirts

Love is...

1 week ago

Comics

Who Has Wielded the Phoenix Force?

Read up on the most recent hosts of the cosmic firebird before reading ‘Phoenix Song: Echo’ #1 on Marvel Unlimited!

4 weeks ago

TV Shows

‘Loki’: Go Behind-the-Scenes with Industrial Light & Magic's Visual Effects

See how ILM brought the series to life!

1 month ago