Marvel Studios SELECTS: Loki and the Frog of Thunder Arrive
The June drop is now available at Target!
Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and continues today — the last Monday of the month!
For June, we're taking a trip back through the Multiverse to the Time Variance Authority to catch up with Loki, Sylvie, and the Frog of Thunder. The latest Pop Moment showcases Loki and Sylvie sitting on Lamentis...moments before they were taken away by the TVA. Hey, it was a nice moment while it latest!
As for the Frog of Thunder (who you'll remember appeared in The Void) find him not only as a Pop stuck in a jar but also on a t-shirt, too!
Be on the lookout for more exciting Marvel SELECTS to arrive in store and online at Target, and check back next month to see new Marvel SELECTS reveals!
Marvel collectors looking to stay up to date on the announcements of new collectibles can follow @OriginalFunko on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook!
