Gear
Published May 30, 2022

Marvel Studios SELECTS: New Funkos Spotlight Wanda Maximoff and Doctor Strange

The May drop is now available at Target!

by Rachel Paige
selects

Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and kicks off today, the last Monday of the month! 

The first drop for Marvel Studios SELECTS features two characters who you've definitely seen recently: Wanda Maximoff and Stephen Strange. Continuing on with the Funko Mini Moments from Marvel Studios' WandaVision, find two new scenes celebrating Episode 6 and Episode 7, featuring Halloween costumes and even Agatha (before we knew it was her all along). 

WandaVision
2000s - Wanda and Vision
WandaVision
2000s - Wanda and Agatha

Additionally, pick up a new Comics Cover pop featuring none other than the master of the mystic arts himself, Doctor Strange. 

doctor strange
Pop! Comics Cover - Doctor Strange

Be on the lookout for more exciting Marvel SELECTS to arrive in store and online at Target, and check back next month to see new Marvel SELECTS reveals! 

​​Marvel collectors looking to stay up to date on the announcements of new collectibles can follow @OriginalFunko on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook!

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Movies

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Available Now on ATMOS

Comics

All 'Fortnite X Marvel: Zero War' #2 Covers Revealed

TV Shows

Marvel Studios’ Assembled: The Making of Moon Knight is Now Streaming on Disney+

4:05

Trailers & Extras

Behind The Scenes of Khonshu vs Ammit | Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Culture & Lifestyle

‘Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind’: What It Takes to Bring a Family-Thrill Attraction to Life

In this article: WandaVision, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), Funko Toys

Related

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Unleash the Multiverse with Doctor Strange and the Scarlet Witch

For anyone asking for a "Dead Strange" Funko....

2 days ago

Comics

The Most Impactful George Pérez Pages in Marvel History

Revisit the legendary career of the beloved artist with a handful of top moments.

4 days ago

Gear

Funko and Target Partner for New Exclusive Marvel Studios SELECTS

Announcing Marvel Studios SELECTS, the collaborative program drops new, exclusive collectibles on the last Monday of each month!

5 days ago

Movies

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness': The Epic Musical Note Battle

Demystifying the Doctor Strange vs Sinister Strange third act fight!

6 days ago