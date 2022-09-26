Marvel Studios SELECTS: Spotlight on Kamala Khan and Savage She-Hulk

Target and Funko have teamed up to roll out brand new Marvel Studios SELECTS across stores. The new collection includes exclusive Funko collectibles in a variety of forms, featuring a plethora of heroes and villains from the hottest Marvel Studio films or Disney+ series that are the buzz around town at the time. The program is a collaboration between Funko, Marvel Studios, and Target, and continues today — the last Monday of the month!

The latest two products celebrate inspiring and strong characters we’ve recently seen grace the Disney+ screen — Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk! But, the new SELECTS actually pull inspiration from the comic pages, including Pop! Comic Cover: Kamala Khan (Captain America #17) and Pop! Comic Cover: Savage She-Hulk (Vol.1), both prepackaged in a protective case that can be hung on a wall.

The latest Marvel heroes smash into action with:

