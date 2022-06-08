Gear
Published June 8, 2022

Mighty Thor Arrives at shopDisney

Shop the headband and Special Edition doll on Friday!

by Rachel Paige
thor

Mighty Thor has arrived at shopDisney in thunderous style! Ahead of the release of Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, the other Thor is making a splash on the site with brand new items coming soon. For anyone looking to channel their inner strength and worthy-ness, Might Thor is here. 

Exclusive to shopDisney, the Mighty Thor Special Edition Doll captures the Super Hero with incredible detail complete with a helmet, cape, and Mjölnir. Made in collaboration with Marvel Studios, the Mighty Thor Doll is perfect to add to any collection. 

Additionally, a new ear headband joins the fray with the Mighty Thor Ears. Featuring Mighty Thor’s distinctive winged helmet and “mighty” embroidered on the side in a copper thread, the ears also include a silver simulated leather section and red pleated fabric. It’s the perfect accessory for whatever battle you’re charging into. 

Both items will be available at shopDisney on Friday, June 10 at 12 AM PT. Snag them both before they travel over the rainbow bridge.

Adventure awaits, Thor: Love and Thunder opens in theaters July 8, 2022.

Want more of the God of Thunder? Follow Thor on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Games

Calling All Spidey Fans: The Marvel’s Spider-Man Series Is Coming to PC This Year

TV Shows

Discover Kamala Khan's Journey with 'A Fan Guide to Ms. Marvel' on Disney+

Comics

Marvel's Voices Expands to Infinity Comics

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Gear

Marvel Pride Shirts Arrive at Amazon's Design Vault

Comics

June 1's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Thor: Love and Thunder, Jane Foster

Related

Movies

Tickets For ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Arrive In This Realm on Monday

One month till Thor’s latest cosmic adventure begins.

10 hours ago

Comics

June 8's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Join Jane's mission to find Thor, travel to the distant past with the Savage Avengers, and more in this week's comics!

2 days ago

Movies

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’: New Trailer Tells the Story of the One and Only Space Viking

Check out the new out-of-this-world trailer and poster now!

2 weeks ago

Comics

Jane Takes Up the Hammer in Electrifying 'Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor' #1 First Look

Asgard prepares for war while Jane reclaims a bloody Mjölnir in a new preview for ‘Jane Foster & The Mighty Thor’ #1.

1 month ago