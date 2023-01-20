Nikkolas Smith Artist Series Collection Arrives at Target

Target's latest Artist Series has arrived in stores and online, featuring artist Nikkolas Smith and a collection of redesigned Super Heroes. Featuring some of Smith’s favorite Black heroes — Miles Morales, Black Panther, and Storm — the collection features an assortment of t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, dresses, and more for adults and kids, including two-piece outfits! Take a peek at some of the items in the image gallery below.

Additionally, pick up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, an all-new picture book from New York Times best-selling creators Frederick Joseph illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, now on shelves for readers of all ages! Enter the world of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as told through the eyes of a newly introduced character, Assata.

Nikkolas Smith is a Houston-born Artivist, a #1 New York Times best-selling illustrator, a NAACP-nominated children’s book author and a Hollywood movie poster designer. As an illustrator of color, Nikkolas is focused on creating captivating art that can spark important conversations in today’s world and inspire meaningful change.