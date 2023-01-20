Nikkolas Smith Artist Series Collection Arrives at Target
Shop the new collection of apparel now!
Target's latest Artist Series has arrived in stores and online, featuring artist Nikkolas Smith and a collection of redesigned Super Heroes. Featuring some of Smith’s favorite Black heroes — Miles Morales, Black Panther, and Storm — the collection features an assortment of t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, dresses, and more for adults and kids, including two-piece outfits! Take a peek at some of the items in the image gallery below.
Shop the collection now!
Additionally, pick up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, an all-new picture book from New York Times best-selling creators Frederick Joseph illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, now on shelves for readers of all ages! Enter the world of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as told through the eyes of a newly introduced character, Assata.
Nikkolas Smith is a Houston-born Artivist, a #1 New York Times best-selling illustrator, a NAACP-nominated children’s book author and a Hollywood movie poster designer. As an illustrator of color, Nikkolas is focused on creating captivating art that can spark important conversations in today’s world and inspire meaningful change.
The Hype Box
Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!
TV Shows
NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+