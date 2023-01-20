Gear
Published January 20, 2023

Nikkolas Smith Artist Series Collection Arrives at Target

the new collection of apparel

by Marvel
smith

Target's latest Artist Series has arrived in stores and online, featuring artist Nikkolas Smith and a collection of redesigned Super Heroes. Featuring some of Smith’s favorite Black heroes — Miles Morales, Black Panther, and Storm — the collection features an assortment of t-shirts, sweatshirts, joggers, dresses, and more for adults and kids, including two-piece outfits! Take a peek at some of the items in the image gallery below. 

the collection 

Additionally, pick up Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: The Courage to Dream, an all-new picture book from New York Times best-selling creators Frederick Joseph illustrations by Nikkolas Smith, now on shelves for readers of all ages! Enter the world of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as told through the eyes of a newly introduced character, Assata.

Nikkolas Smith is a Houston-born Artivist, a #1 New York Times best-selling illustrator, a NAACP-nominated children’s book author and a Hollywood movie poster designer. As an illustrator of color, Nikkolas is focused on creating captivating art that can spark important conversations in today’s world and inspire meaningful change.

Comics

Celebrate Lunar New Year with Wong's Greatest Comic Moments

Comics

The Avengers Stand Against a Cascade of World-Ending Cataclysms in New Run by Jed Mackay and C.F. Villa

Games

Marvel Holds a K-Pop Concert in Space with Luna Snow Featuring Luna From f(x)

TV Shows

NEW TRAILER: Marvel's 'Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur' coming to Disney+

Comics

January 18's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

In this article: Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Black Panther (T'Challa), Storm
1/
Shop the collection here

