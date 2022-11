RockLove Launches Two New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Items

With the release of Marvel Studios’ Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, RockLove Jewelry is rolling out two brand new items inspired by the fierce and strong heroines in the movie. If you’ve ever wanted to own a piece of Wakanda, or Riri William technology, now is the time!



The first of the two brand new items is Shuri’s studded earrings, which play a pivotal role in the movie since they’re the only thing able to track her through the ocean. The sterling silver earrings are crafted to reflect the ones worn in the film, with sturdy stud backing for whatever adventure you might be on next.