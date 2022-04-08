RockLove Release New ‘Moon Knight’ Scarab Pendant

Today, RockLove Jewelry revealed the Scarab Compass Pendant as part of the Marvel X RockLove Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Collection. The pendant is inspired by the Scarab Compass seen in the show.

From RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino, the pendant is handcrafted in durable artisan brass with a distressed finish offset by blackened details. Both sides of the piece are embellished with the authentic hieroglyphics that appear on-screen – complete with intricate enameled details hand-painted in hues of cobalt blue, dark purple, and turquoise.

“This amulet is as complex as Moon Knight’s lead character,” said RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino. “The Scarab Compass is more than meets the eye – what appears to be a simple beetle-shaped pendant unfolds and detaches, with hidden surfaces and revealed engraving for an articulated, multi-layered experience.”