Published April 8, 2022

RockLove Release New ‘Moon Knight’ Scarab Pendant

Inspired by Marc (and Steven's) scarab.

by Rachel Paige
scarab

Today, RockLove Jewelry revealed the Scarab Compass Pendant as part of the Marvel X RockLove Marvel Studios’ Moon Knight Collection. The pendant is inspired by the Scarab Compass seen in the show.

From RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino, the pendant is handcrafted in durable artisan brass with a distressed finish offset by blackened details. Both sides of the piece are embellished with the authentic hieroglyphics that appear on-screen – complete with intricate enameled details hand-painted in hues of cobalt blue, dark purple, and turquoise.

“This amulet is as complex as Moon Knight’s lead character,” said RockLove CEO & Designer Allison Cimino. “The Scarab Compass is more than meets the eye – what appears to be a simple beetle-shaped pendant unfolds and detaches, with hidden surfaces and revealed engraving for an articulated, multi-layered experience.”

two

Incredibly constructed, the Scarab Compass articulates in a multitude of ways, with etching on every surface!  First, two beetle wings hinge open to reveal more elaborate enamelwork.  Then the domed scarab slides up and off the back piece, secured with a collection of strategically placed magnets.  The two hidden surfaces unveil more mystical engraving.  Fit the scarab back into the grooved back-plate and close the wings into place with a magnetic snap.

The Marvel X RockLove jewelry collection arrives in a signature ombre Marvel X RockLove Collector’s Box. Each box comes with embossed and metallic silkscreened branding and sleek spot-varnished art inside. The soft flocking insert protects your RockLove jewelry and includes a Marvel X RockLove branded luxury travel pouch! 

Shop it now at RockLove.com, and stay tuned for more Moon Knight Marvel Must Haves

Moon Knight is now streaming exclusively on Disney+ on March 30. 

