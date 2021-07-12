Gear
Published July 12, 2021

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’: Explore New LEGO Sets

Experience the movie this September!

by Rachel Paige
steamboat

If you can’t want to experience the next film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, why not try your hand at building it now? Ahead of the movie’s release, pick up one of the new LEGO sets based on the upcoming action, featuring characters, vehicles, and creates that will soon be seen on-screen. 

Plus, is that Shang-Chi star Simu Liu as a LEGO himself? The character has been LEGO-fied to resemble the first released poster for the film, which you can see above! 

Explore the LEGO sets — both of which are available now — and experience Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theaters on September 3! 

shang-chi

Escape from The Ten Rings (76176) 

Featuring 321 pieces and minifigures of Shang-Chi, Katy, Wenwu, and Razor Fist, plus a Morris figure, the set also includes an SUV, 2 shooter turrets, and 2 motorcycles. Additionally, the set comes with accessories, like 2 rings, a crossbow, 2 daggers, a sword, and a spear!

shang-chi

Battle at the Ancient Village (76177)

The 400 piece set includes minifugres of Shang-Chi, Xialing, Wenwu, and Death Dealer, along with a Moris figure — and a buildable, articulated dragon with a detachable water base! Additionally, the set comes with accessories including rings and daggers.

Looking for more Shang-Chi? Follow the movie on Facebook at @officialshangchi, on Twitter at @shangchi, and on Instagram at @shangchi.

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news. Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details! And be sure to follow Marvel on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

In this article: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Shang-Chi

