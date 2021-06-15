Gear
Published June 15, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Agent Mobius

Welcome to the TVA!

by Rachel Paige
mobius

Agent Mobius M. Mobius at your service. While he won’t help but burn the Time Variance Authority to the ground (unless you’re talking about the Nightmare Department), he will help you figure out your proper place on the Scared Timeline! Conveniently, that’s just the thing Loki needs help with in Marvel Studios’ Loki

While Loki and Mobius might be the new duo du jour, you can also find many items where Mobius shins by himself. Hey, it takes a lot of work to move up in the TVA, and it’s about time he got that recognition! So whether you’re looking for Mobius t-shirts, accessories, or coffee mugs, there’s something for every new TVA recruit. 

Dive into everything Mobius in the gallery below. On the hunt fora Variant and a clock? Check out Loki and Miss Minutes items!

Want more Marvel Must Haves? Dive into WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, and Loki right here

Looking for more mischief? Find more Loki on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram

Want more exciting information about Phase 4? Find the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe news right here — and stay tuned for more!

This is just the beginning of the Phase 4 news.

Games

Save the Universe (Probably) with 'Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy'

Comics

The Marvel Universe Descends Into Chaos in 'The Darkhold Alpha' #1

TV Shows

‘Loki’: How Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Judge Renslayer Worked Her Way Up at the TVA

Movies

Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Team Up in New 'Black Widow' Clip

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 1

TVA Loki and Mobius Funko Pop!

