Published September 7, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: Disney+ Day 2022

Happy Disney+ Day!

by Rachel Paige
marvel must haves

Look what just portaled in! To fully celebrate Disney+ Day — happening right now on Disney+, and whenever else you celebrate Disney+ — we’ve got the biggest, best, and the all-around greatest roundup of everything you must have from Marvel. These shows and movies, and so many more, are now exclusively streaming on the service! 

Disney+ Day kicks off with two new Marvel additions, Marvel Studios’ Thor: Love and Thunder, along with ASSEMBLED: The Making of Thor Love and Thunder, in addition to the latest episode of She-Hulk. But if you still want more Marvel, we’ve got more Marvel. 

Dive into the latest roundup featuring items from WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Hawkeye, I Am Groot, Moon Knight, Loki, Ms. Marvel, and more right now in the image gallery below and shop all Marvel Must Haves. Happy streaming! 

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more from Disney+ Day 2022! And be sure to follow Marvel on TwitterInstagramFacebook, and TikTok for everything coming out of the Multiverse. 

TV Shows

'She-Hulk' Episode 4 — Jennifer Walters vs. Donny Blaze

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 3

Comics

Jeff the Landshark Makes Big Waves on a New Series of Variant Covers

Comics

Meet Jack Russell, Marvel's Werewolf by Night

Gear

D23 Expo: First Look At Marvel Merchandise

Mini Moments WandaVision - 80s / shop it here

