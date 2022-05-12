Gear
Published May 12, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Travel through 616 in style.

by Rachel Paige
doctor strange

Explore the Multiverse like you’ve never seen it before – with brand new items based on and inspired by Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

When a Multiversal threat threatens our universe — and countless others — Doctor Strange faces one of his greatest challenges yet: Trying to protect a young teenage girl, America Chavez. With the help of Wong and the students at Kamar-Taj, the group tries to fight off a threat they didn’t see coming as Wanda Maximoff, aka The Scarlet Witch, dreamwalks into the chaos. 

Now that you’ve seen the movie (maybe more than once!), it’s time to dive into the latest items you must have from the Multiverse of Madness! Find Funko Pops and Marvel Legends for all the heroes of the story, including LEGO sets. There are also plenty of t-shirts and other apparel to choose from, in addition to accessories and home goods, too. 

But if you’re really looking to harness your power, snag the Scarlet Witch tiara. Nothing says, “this is me being reasonable” like a tiara! Shop everything and more in the image gallery below. 

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Elizabeth Olsen, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, with Michael Stühlbarg, and Rachel McAdams. The film is directed by Sam Raimi, and Kevin Feige is the producer. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Eric Hauserman Carroll and Jamie Christopher serve as executive producers. The screenplay was written by Michael Waldron.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is NOW in theaters. Tickets now available!

Make sure to follow @DrStrange on Twitter and @DoctorStrangeOfficial on Instagram, and like "Doctor Strange" on Facebook for all the latest news and updates.

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

'Marvel's Voices: Pride' #1 Introduces a Spectacular New Mutant Hero

TV Shows

'Moon Knight': May Calamawy and Sara Goher on the Magic of Bringing Egyptian Super Hero Scarlet Scarab On-Screen

Movies

Watch the 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Red Carpet Premiere

Comics

The Wise Words of Obi-Wan Kenobi

Comics

Charlie Jane Anders Introduces Escapade, Marvel’s New Mutant Hero

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!
In this article: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange (Stephen Strange), America (America Chavez), Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff), Wong, Christine Palmer, Doctor Strange Must Haves
1/
Scarlet Witch Tiara / shop it here

Related

Comics

A Daughter of the Dark Dimension: Who Is Clea?

The comics history of Clea, current Sorcerer Supreme, and Doctor Strange’s longtime love and ally!

5 hours ago

Games

Marvel Contest of Champions Reveals Wong and Rintrah

'MARVEL Contest of Champions' adds a few sorcerers to its roster, including Doctor Strange in a limited time deal.

5 hours ago

Games

Scarlet Witch Brings Her Chaos Magic to the Fortnite Item Shop

Wanda Maximoff has put a spell on the Fortnite Item Shop with her Cloak Back Bling, a Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe and more.

10 hours ago

Movies

The Daunting Task of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ as the Direct Sequel to Multiple Marvel Properties

Director Sam Raimi and the creative team dish on their latest balancing act.

1 day ago