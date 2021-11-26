Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Hawkeye' Episodes 1 and 2

'Tis the season for Clint Barton and Kate Bishop! The latest Marvel Must Haves are ready to wrap and place under the tree — and don't forget the bow! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

With just days to go before Christmas, Clint Barton's got a big problem on his hands. No, it's not last-minute shopping for stocking stuffers. He's got to track down the Ronin suit, stop the Tracksuit Mafia from coming after him and Kate Bishop, watch Rogers: The Musical, and still make it home for December 25.

But if your looking for stocking stuffers of the Hawkeye variety, we've got you covered. The first two episodes of Marvel Studios' Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+, and that means another roundup for Marvel Must Haves! It's time to start rolling out t-shirts, Funkos, accessories and more for the two archers (and one Pizza Dog) and you can find it all in the image gallery below.

