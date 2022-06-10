Gear
Published June 10, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

A Sloth Baby Production.

by Rachel Paige
ms marvel

Sloth Baby Productions proudly presents Marvel Must Haves! Kamala Khan has arrived and while she's still figuring out her powers, take a peek at what's coming from Ms. Marvel. each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Whether you're going to AvengerCon or just hanging out at Circle Q, there's something for every adventure in the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves! 

Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is now streaming on Disney+, and with the first episode out there in the world, it's time to dive into some Kamala Khan items you must have. Whether you love Kamala, want to be Kamala, or simply want to be best friends with her, there's enough Kamala to go around! 

Not only are there plenty of t-shirts and sweatshirts for wherever you're headed, but Ms. Marvel has already received the Funko and Marvel Legends treatment. Take a look at the brand new figures in the image gallery below, along with some HERO apparel if you're looking to channel your inner Carol Danvers stan. 

Dive into the latest items in the image gallery below, and stay tuned for more Marvel Must Haves! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and Moon Knight right here!

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+. 

Looking for more Kamala? Follow Ms. Marvel on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram, and find Marvel on TikTok

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

Shang-Chi Masters One of the Marvel Universe's Greatest Weapons in New 'Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings' #1 Trailer

Gear

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 1

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Pride Month Spotlight: Angela & Sera

Games

Marvel's Midnight Suns Opens Preorders With Venomous New Trailer Announcement

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

In this article: Ms. Marvel (Kamala Khan), Ms. Marvel, Ms. Marvel Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves
1/
Ms. Marvel Funko

Related

Comics

When it Comes to Ms. Marvel There Is ‘No Normal’

Read the opening arc from Kamala Khan’s groundbreaking origin series on Marvel Unlimited—and earn 1,000 Marvel Insider points!

1 day ago

Culture & Lifestyle

'Asked & Answered with the Women of Marvel': Iman Vellani

The future is in her hands. Learn all about the new face of the MCU!

1 day ago

Comics

Sneak Peek at the Upcoming Lineup of Romance Anthology Series ‘Love Unlimited’

Ms. Marvel! Hulkling and Wiccan! Wolverine! And so many more! Follow the love lives of your favorite Marvel characters each Thursday on the Marvel Unlimited app.

1 day ago

Comics

New to Infinity Comics: Romance Anthology ‘Love Unlimited’ Features Marvel’s Most Swoon-Worthy Couples in Weekly Stories

And it all begins with Ms. Marvel and Red Dagger! We spoke to creators Nadia Shammas and Natacha Bustos about what readers can expect from the series’ inaugural arc.

1 day ago