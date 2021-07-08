Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Loki’ Episode 5

Marvel Must Haves is about to get a little mischievous. Loki is here, and he hasn’t just brought along some glorious purpose, but also a bevy of brand new products featuring the God of Mischief — and more! Each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Why have just one Loki when you can have multiple Lokis? It’s a dream for us, but a nightmare for our titular Loki who finds himself surrounded by multiple Variants in the latest episode of Marvel Studios’ Loki. Now, we’re diving into each and every one of them in the latest edition of Marvel Must Haves!

Not only are we celebrating Loki, but Loki, Loki, Loki, and Sylvie. Or, Classic Loki, Kid Loki, Alligator Loki, and Sylvie (don’t call her Loki). Each one now has their very own Funko Pop — yes, including our favorite Alligator of Mischief. Not only that, but there are t-shirts and accessories galore, including hats, socks, and jewelry.

But, that's just scratching the surface of what Loki finds in the Void. Dive into the brand new items in the gallery below and don't forget — glorious purpose!

