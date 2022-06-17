Gear
Published June 17, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2

Snag the Budget Captain Marvel now.

by Rachel Paige
ms marvel

Sloth Baby Productions proudly presents Marvel Must Haves! Kamala Khan has arrived and while she's still figuring out her powers, take a peek at what's coming from Ms. Marvel. each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Missing AvengerCon already? You're in luck, because the latest batch of Marvel Must Haves for Ms. Marvel Episode 2 takes us back to the glory days of the con...just before the Captain Marvel contest, that is. If you're looking to relive that moment in time, snag Kamala and Bruno dressed in their cosplay best, as Captain Marvel and Bruce Banner! (What a dream team.)

That's not all for this week's Must Haves. Dive into the brand new shirts, accessories, and more in the image gallery below! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye and Moon Knight right here!

MS. MARVEL IS NOW STREAMING EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+. 

TV Shows

Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 2

TV Shows

‘Ms. Marvel’: The Cast and Crew on why Iman Vellani “Belongs in the Marvel Universe”

TV Shows

'Ms. Marvel' | Every Song Featured in Episode 2

TV Shows

Marvel's 'Spidey and his Amazing Friends' Swings into a Third Season

Comics

Jump Directly Into the Avengers' Most Thrilling Missions in 'All-Out Avengers'

Kamala Captain Marvel Funko Pop

