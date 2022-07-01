Shop Marvel Must Haves: ‘Ms. Marvel Episode 4’

Sloth Baby Productions proudly presents Marvel Must Haves! Kamala Khan has arrived and while she's still figuring out her powers, take a peek at what's coming from Ms. Marvel. each week through the run of the series we’ll be bringing you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

Welcome to Karachi! In Episode 4 of Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel, Kamala Khan travels halfway around the world with her mother to meet her much-talked-about grandmother, Sana, so they all can get to the bottom of this train vision. So while Kamala expects a trip to learn more about her family history, instead she learns more about herself when she meets Kareem — aka Red Dagger. Welcome to the Red Dagger’s lair!

The latest batch of Marvel Must Haves showcases the highly skilled and dangerous Red Dagger across a handful of t-shirts, and of course, a brand new Funko Pop, too. Plus, discove new designs for Ms. Marvel herself across a variety of t-shirts, accessories, and more! Find them all in the image gallery below.

