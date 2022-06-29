Sloth Baby Productions Presents: ‘Ms. Marvel’ Episode 4

That’s when Waleed sees something on the bangle — he didn’t realize there was an inscription on it. Kamala asks what it says, and he reads aloud: “What you seek is seeking you.” Kamala wonders if that’s an important message or something…? Even Waleed doesn’t know, but it must have been important to someone.



Meanwhile, halfway around the world, the Clandestines are being held at a Damage Control supermax prison. But, even added security isn’t going to stop Najma and the rest of the Clandestines (including Kamran) from breaking out. After a fight in one of the transportation hallways, the group is free and ready to head out on the run — except for Kamran. He’s injured in the fight and as he’s helped of the prison to safety Najma announced that her son is not coming with them. “He made his choice, now he has to live with it,” Najma says, and takes one last look back at her son before heading off to go find the bangle.



Back at Nani’s house, Kamala heads outside to talk to her grandmother, who asks if she’s found what she’s looking for. Kamala isn’t exactly sure yet, but either way, it’s been an “education.” Sana might be exactly the person to calm Kamala down, as she confesses to her granddaughter that even she’s still figuring her life out, and there’s no rush to even do it. That’s when Red Dagger texts her, asking if she’s free and wants to hang out, and Sana knows her granddaughter must go off and be a kid.



As for Sana’s own child, Muneeba is on a cleaning rampage through the house, bewildered as to why her mother needs to save all these things forever. And why are there so many toffee boxes everywhere! Sana explains that she knew Muneeba always liked toffee, so she kept some around just in case she ever came back home.



This opens the emotional floodgates for Muneeba, who explains to her mother that it was tough growing up because everyone shunned her due to her “crazy mother” (Muneeba’s words, not mine!). Sana tries to explain that she was just trying to share her stories with her daughter, but that’s not what Muneeba wanted; she just wanted her mother.



With night falling, Kareem takes Kamala to a bonfire to meet some of his friends, but Kamala needs a nickname. Call her “Sloth Baby.” When she’s offered food from the group, Kamala takes it hesitantly and wonders if it’s spicy, remembering the meal she had early. Taking a bit, she realizes that she likes it. Maybe being with Red Dagger and his friends is just the place she needed to be right now.



The next day, Kamala finds herself back at the Red Dagger hideout with Waleed and Kareem learning how to harness her power. Waleed seems to think that due to Kamala’s genetics, and the fact that she’s from this world, she can harness the Noor while also having it be unique to her. But training is suddenly cut short when Najma and the rest of the Clandestines crash through the ceiling to grab Kamala and get the bangle.