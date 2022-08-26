Gear
Published August 26, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 2

Abomination, assemble.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk mmh 3

Who's big and green and completely in control of their emotions? Why, it's Abomination — aka Emil Blonsky. 

Last seen briefly in Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings, he makes his big debut in Marvel Studios' She-Hulk as a man behind bars. But, he's totally reformed and completely calm, chill, and ready to reenter the world alongside his seven soul mates and start a nice meditation retreat somewhere quiet. He's a changed man. 

He's also the latest to receive the full Marvel Must Haves treatment, as this week is all about Abomination. Find a brand new Funko pop featuring the transformed (in more ways than one) man, along with new t-shirts and accessories, too. Dive into all the new items in the image gallery below! 

In this article: She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), She-Hulk Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
