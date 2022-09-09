Gear
Published September 9, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 4

Madisynn + Wongers 4 Eva.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk

Wondering what to get the Wongers to your Madisynn? Or the Madisynn to your Wongers? Well, look no further than the latest roundup for Marvel Must Haves featuring a brand new crop of items to hand off to your bestie (or keep for yourself). 

Wong makes his triumphant return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe once again, and this time he's got a Funko Pop to go with it! Snag the latest Wong Funko, complete with portal action, to add to your collection — just don't disturb his TV time. In addition to that, there are a few brand new t-shirts, accessories, and even dog toys to pick up. Find these items and more in the image gallery below! 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK

In this article: She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), She-Hulk Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
Wong Funko Pop / shop it here

