Gear
Published September 16, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 5

Marvel Must Haves, by Titania.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk episode 5

Welcome to Marvel Must Haves, by Titania. Where you can find only the best products and accessories, by Titania. Made just for you. Strength is beauty. Beauty is strength. What makes you beautiful? She-Hulk by Titania.

Ok, if you're looking for some non-branded She-Hulk by Titania products, we've got those too in the latest roundup for Marvel Must Haves! Find brand new pins and t-shirts featuring everyone's favorite superhuman lawyer in the gallery below. 

As for more Titania, her Funko Pop has arrived in fabulous fashion, ready to crash through walls and stir up trouble and share it all with her followers. Be strong, be beautiful, own you who are. She-Hulk by Titania. 

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

Need a lawyer? Call 1-877-SHE-HULK, and follow Jennifer Walters on TwitterFacebookInstagram, and find Marvel now on TikTok!

Comics

New Ongoing 'Scarlet Witch' Comic Series Casts a Spell to Unlock Wanda Maximoff's Full Potential

Live Events

Marvel Entertainment Unveils 2022 New York Comic Con Panel Line-Up

Comics

Announcing the 2022 Marvel Unlimited Plus Member Kit

Culture & Lifestyle

Stock Up on All-New Books and Specials from Across the Marvel Universe

Culture & Lifestyle

Secret Cinema Creates an Out-of-This-World Experience for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’

In this article: She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters), She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, Titania, She-Hulk Must Haves, Marvel Must Haves, Disney+
Titania Funko Pop

