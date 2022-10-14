Gear
Published October 14, 2022

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'She-Hulk' Episode 9

Perfect for smashing things.

by Rachel Paige
she-hulk MMH

There's just one last thing Jennifer Walters has to smash — the latest Marvel Must Haves roundup! 

With every episode of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk now streaming on Disney+, find the latest t-shirts, accessories, and more in the image gallery below. Plus, a brand-new Funko pop featuring Jen in her Super Hero outfit. Perfect for taking trips through the fourth wall.  

Looking for More Marvel Must Haves? Shop WandaVision, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…?, Hawkeye, Moon Knight, and Ms. Marvel right here!

‘She-Hulk’ Episode 9 — Jennifer Walters vs. K.E.V.I.N.

‘She-Hulk’: Introducing Marvel Studios’ K.E.V.I.N.

‘Werewolf by Night’: Gael García Bernal on Creating A New Monster for the MCU

Nova and Viv Vision Team Up for Intergalactic Battle

Marvel Studios Updates Theatrical Release Schedule

She-Hulk: Attorney-at-Law, She-Hulk (Jennifer Walters)
She-Hulk Funko Pop

