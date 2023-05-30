Gear
Published May 30, 2023

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

Swinging into theaters on June 2!

by Rachel Paige
spider-man: across the spider-verse

With Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swinging into theaters, it's time to stock up on all things Spidey with everything you need for this Multiverse, and the next! 

In the upcoming sequel to the Oscar-winning movie, Miles Morales returns for the next chapter of the Spider-Verse saga. After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.

If you're looking to dress like a Spidey, play like a Spidey, save the Multiverse like a Spidey, or anything else a Spider-Hero does, dive into the image gallery below to find a spread of brand-new Spidey apparel, accessories, figures, collectibles, and more! 

Shop Spider-Verse Funkos
Shop Spider-Verse Marvel Legends

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse swings into theaters (and the Multiverse) on June 2, 2023. 

The Hype Box

Can’t-miss news and updates from across the Marvel Universe!

Comics

All-Star Creators Celebrate the Incredible Legacy of Captain America in Milestone 750th Issue

Comics

May 31's New Marvel Comics: The Full List

Comics

The X-Men '97 Team Join Mutantkind's Biggest Night in a New 'X-Men: Hellfire Gala' #1 Variant Cover

Comics

Meet Miguel O’Hara, Spider-Man 2099

Earn Points, Get RewardsJoin NOW!

Comics

‘Daredevil & Echo’ #2 Preview Reveals the Evil Lurking Below Hell’s Kitchen

In this article: Spider-Man (Miles Morales)

Related

Comics

The Most Powerful Spider-Verse Characters

Meet some of the strongest Spider-Heroes from across the Spider-Verse!

10 hours ago

Games

Web Slingers Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Swing into Fortnite

Grab your web-shooters in the Fortnite Item Shop! 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' is making its way to Fortnite!

1 week ago

0:38

Trailers & Extras

Miles Morales and Spider-Man 2099 Swing Into Fortnite

Spider-Man may be no stranger to Fortnite, but there’s more to the Spider-Verse to be uncovered.

1 week ago

Culture & Lifestyle

Writer Jason Reynolds on the Inner World of Miles Morales

The author talks to ‘This Week in Marvel’ about the unique format of ‘Miles Morales Suspended: A Spider-Man Novel,’ out in bookstores now.

1 week ago