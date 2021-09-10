Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 5

What if...there were more Marvel Must Haves? The latest show from Marvel Studios is here, What If…? and it’s asking you to ponder the tough questions. Alongside The Watcher, the animated series explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know. Each week, we’ll bring you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

What if there was a zombie outbreak? Who would survive it — and who would fall prey to the oncoming surplus of zombies? Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ What If…? gives us that question to ponder as Bruce Banner finds himself back on Earth and in the middle of an Avengers vs. zombies battle. One by one all his friends and allies are taken by the undead and there doesn't seem to be any chance of survival. Or is there...?

Taking a look at the latest items to roll out with Marvel Must Haves, it's easy to figure out who's still flesh and blood, and who's got a taste for those things. Sorry to Captain America, and Falcon, and Doctor Strange, and Iron Man, and the list goes on. Let's hope that Spider-Man (and Doctor Strange's cloak) can save the day.

Dive into the latest roundup of items in the gallery below, and be sure to check back for more exciting characters out of the multiverse!

