Published September 17, 2021

Shop Marvel Must Haves: 'What If...?' Episode 6

An unlikely friendship has formed.

by Rachel Paige
what if

What if...there were more Marvel Must Haves? The latest show from Marvel Studios is here, What If…? and it’s asking you to ponder the tough questions. Alongside The Watcher, the animated series explores a multiverse of infinite possibilities and features fan-favorite characters where a single choice can branch out creating alternate worlds from the ones we know. Each week, we’ll bring you brand new apparel, accessories, toys, and more based on and inspired by the show, and don’t forget to share what you must have on social with #MarvelMustHaves!

What if Tony Stark was saved by an unlikely ally — Erik Killmonger? Episode 5 of Marvel Studios’ What If…?  explores this very question as an unlikely partnership (both a friendship and working relationship) is formed between the two. But, does either one of them have a hidden agenda? Those are the questions explored in the latest episode, giving us a new look at Killmonger's life, which includes a trip back to Wakanda. 

And a new look at a character means new Marvel Must Haves! Explore all the new products in the gallery below, and be sure to check back for more exciting characters out of the multiverse! 

