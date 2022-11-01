Gear
Published November 1, 2022

New Items Arrive at shopDisney with Early Access for Disney+ Subscribers

Find these items, and more, at shopDisney now!

Just in time for the gift-giving season, shopDisney is rolling out a handful of brand new select Marvel products inspired by the likes of Black Panther, Doctor Strange, and Scarlet Witch — and, if you’re a Disney+ subscriber in the U.S., receive early access to them now through November 7!

Brand new exclusive, early access items include a Black Panther jacket along with a Wakanda Forever puzzle, in addition to Doctor Strange’s one and only cloak (mystic arts, not included), and the ever-popular Scarlet Witch ears. None of these items are expected to stay in this Multiverse for long, so if one (or all) of these items are on your wish list or gift list, head on over to shopDisney now!

Stay tuned to Marvel.com for more details and sign up for Disney+ and start streaming now! And be sure to follow Disney+ on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram for more.

